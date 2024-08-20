Greg Blake & Amanda Cook duet on Out of Control Raging Fire

Two of our favorite contemporary bluegrass singers, Greg Blake and Amanda Cook, have paired up for a grass-style remake of the country classic, Out of Control Raging Fire.

Long time country radio listeners will remember the 1992 original cut of this song, written by Kostas and Melba Montgomery, recorded by Tracy Byrd and Dawn Sears, and the cover in 2001 by Travis Tritt and Patty Loveless. Now we have another passionate version of this seductive scorcher, this time with a bluegrass feel.

It is set for release by Turnberry Records in September, but we have a listen for our readers a few weeks in advance. The song will also be included on Blake’s next full-length project with the label.

Blake says that this song takes him back to his youth.

“I grew up listening to what I call the classic country of the ’50s and ’60s. A female artist, born and raised in Pikeville, Kentucky, came along in the late ’80s with a neo-traditional sound that seemed like it had some bluegrass influence – it was Patty Loveless, and I latched on to it right away.

I’ve always enjoyed a good male-female duet, and the version of this song by Patty and Travis Tritt immediately found a place in my all-time favorites. When I became acquainted with Amanda Cook and her music and style of singing, I always thought in the back of my mind that I’d like to sing with her someday.

This song popped up on a YouTube playlist one day, and I thought, ‘This would be one for us to try.’

Amanda knocks this one out of the park!”

Support for these two experienced vocalists comes from Andy Leftwich on guitar, mandolin, and fiddles, with Scott Vestal on banjo, Josh Swift on reso-guitar, and Darrin Vincent on bass.

For Amanda, the collaboration perfectly hits her love of traditional country.

“It was an incredible honor when Greg approached me to join him on a duet. Greg has long been one of my favorite singers, and he has always been exceptionally kind to me as our paths crossed on the bluegrass trail. I’ve adored this song for years, and couldn’t be happier with how it turned out.”

It works quite well with bluegrass backing. Have a listen…

Out of Control Raging Fire from Greg Blake and Amanda Cook will be available on September 7 from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can get the track now at AirPlay Direct.