Greensky Bluegrass at the Ting Pavilion in Charlottesville

Last night Greensky Bluegrass and The Wood Brothers played the Ting Pavilion in downtown in Charlottesville, VA. The large outdoor venue was packed with fans who enjoyed their rockin’ bluegrass music.

Many thanks to Dylan Langille who shared these photos from the show.

Thanks as well to Emily Ginsberg with Big Hassle Media who passed along this brief video snippet of the band, along with Oliver Wood, debuting their cover of John Prine’s That’s The Way the World Goes ‘Round.