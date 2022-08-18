Greensky Bluegrass at the Ting Pavilion in Charlottesville

Posted on by Guest Contributor

Greensky Bluegrass in Charlottesville (8/17/22) – photo by Dylan Langille

Last night Greensky Bluegrass and The Wood Brothers played the Ting Pavilion in downtown in Charlottesville, VA. The large outdoor venue was packed with fans who enjoyed their rockin’ bluegrass music.

Many thanks to Dylan Langille who shared these photos from the show.

Thanks as well to Emily Ginsberg with Big Hassle Media who passed along this brief video snippet of the band, along with Oliver Wood, debuting their cover of John Prine’s That’s The Way the World Goes ‘Round.

  • Anders Beck with Greensky Bluegrass in Charlottesville (8/17/22) - photo by Dylan Langille
  • Dave Bruzza with Greensky Bluegrass waiting for soundcheck in Charlottesville (8/17/22) - photo by Dylan Langille
  • Mike Devol with Greensky Bluegrass in Charlottesville (8/17/22) - photo by Dylan Langille
  • Greensky Bluegrass soundcheck in Charlottesville (8/17/22) - photo by Dylan Langille
  • Dave Bruzza with Greensky Bluegrass in Charlottesville (8/17/22) - photo by Dylan Langille
  • Greensky Bluegrass heading for soundcheck in Charlottesville (8/17/22) - photo by Dylan Langille
  • Chris Wood with The Wood Brothers in Charlottesville (8/17/22) - photo by Dylan Langille
  • Oliver Wood with The Wood Brothers in Charlottesville (8/17/22) - photo by Dylan Langille
  • Greensky Bluegrass in Charlottesville (8/17/22) - photo by Dylan Langille
  • Dave Bruzza and Anders Beck with Greensky Bluegrass in Charlottesville (8/17/22) - photo by Dylan Langille
  • Mike Devol with Greensky Bluegrass in Charlottesville (8/17/22) - photo by Dylan Langille
  • Greensky Bluegrass in Charlottesville (8/17/22) - photo by Dylan Langille
  • Anders Beck and Dave Bruzza with Greensky Bluegrass in Charlottesville (8/17/22) - photo by Dylan Langille
  • Greensky Bluegrass in Charlottesville (8/17/22) - photo by Dylan Langille
  • Greensky Bluegrass in Charlottesville (8/17/22) - photo by Dylan Langille
  • Anders Beck with Greensky Bluegrass in Charlottesville (8/17/22) - photo by Dylan Langille
  • Greensky Bluegrass in Charlottesville (8/17/22) - photo by Dylan Langille
  • The Wood Brothers in Charlottesville (8/17/22) - photo by Dylan Langille
  • Oliver Wood sitting in with Greensky Bluegrass in Charlottesville (8/17/22) - photo by Dylan Langille
  • Michael Arlen Bont with Greensky Bluegrass in Charlottesville (8/17/22) - photo by Dylan Langille
  • Greensky Bluegrass in Charlottesville (8/17/22) - photo by Dylan Langille
  • Greensky Bluegrass in Charlottesville (8/17/22) - photo by Dylan Langille
  • Anders Beck with Greensky Bluegrass in Charlottesville (8/17/22) - photo by Dylan Langille
  • Paul Hoffman with Greensky Bluegrass in Charlottesville (8/17/22) - photo by Dylan Langille
  • Paul Hoffman and Michael Arlen Bont with Greensky Bluegrass in Charlottesville (8/17/22) - photo by Dylan Langille
  • Anders Beck with Greensky Bluegrass in Charlottesville (8/17/22) - photo by Dylan Langille

Share this:

About the Author

Guest Contributor

Occasionally, we have Guest Contributors who share their thoughts and experiences on Bluegrass Today.

Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today