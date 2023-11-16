Green Garland from Songs From The Road Band

Asheville, NC’s Songs From The Road Band is up with the next Christmas single for 2023.

Green Garland was written by bassist Charles R Humphrey III, along with Charlie Chamberlain and Brew Davis, and shares a string of cheerful images from Christmases past. Time with family, warm embraces after a long drive, and hearty reunions couple with “green garlands, red ribbons, and white fallen snow” in this charming song.

Mandolinist Mark Schimick sings the lead on this easygoing waltz number, supported by bandmates Sam Wharton on guitar, James Schlender on fiddle, Gabe Epstein on banjo, and Humphrey on bass.

Have a listen…

Green Garland releases on Friday, November 17, when it will be available from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can get the track now at AirPlay Direct.

It will also be included on the next Songs From The Road band album, their seventh as a group.

