Great Smoky Mountain Railroad Line from Appalachian Smoke

Western North Carolina’s
Appalachian Smoke is one of several groups whose exposure during the IBMA World of Bluegrass convention generated some buzz. In addition to a very cool band name, this young outfit brings a strong original sound to contemporary bluegrass.
Their second single,
, is now available, which tells of a young boy’s first experience with a locomotive train. Writer and singer Mikel Laws based it on his own encounters with a local train in his youth, and put the song together in hopes that his own children will someday feel that same excitement seeing, hearing, and feeling the giant engine roll by. Great Smoky Mountain Railroad Line
In a switch from their previous release, Laws is playing banjo on this one rather than guitar, with Jamie Mason making the opposite shift. BJ Taylor is on mandolin, Kenneth Rymer on reso-guitar, and Tim Williams on bass. Listen for the repeated train references in the musical arrangement.
Following on their success at IBMA, the guys are practicing up for a run at the SPBGMA Band Championship next January in Nashville.
Great Smoky Mountain Railroad Line, and their full Colder Side of Love album, are available from popular download and streaming services online. Audio CDs can be ordered from the band web site.
Radio programmers can get all the tracks via
AirPlay Direct.
