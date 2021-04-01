Gravity’s String from Graber Gryass

Skip to content
Graber Gryass is a progressive bluegrass/jamgrass band based in Memphis. They include a number of area pickers, most of whom play with other regional groups as well, who get together to perform and record songs written by Michael Graber.
They have a second album due this year,
Spaceman’s Wonderbox, featuring a dozen of his compositions, which Michael says “take influence from a wide-open set of senses and left-of-center benchmarks: ’60s pop and psychedelic music, the folk revival, ’70s art rock, early jazz, world music, and introspective singer-songwriters, all performed with acoustic instruments.” Oh my.
Graber has shared the first track from the new project, which won’t hit until May 21, one called
Gravity’s String. It’s a trippy little number where the singer encourages his lover to “kiss me and cut gravity’s string.”
Michael explained a bit about the song and who is accompanying him on the track.
“You know that flexing of floating away when you are in love? Where you feel inspired, focused, and able to experience miracles? That is the feeling this song evokes. Randal Morton’s magic banjo kicks off the tune, backed by Clint Wagner’s fiddle, and JD Westmoreland’s mandolin. Harmony vocals by Kitty Dearing and Gia Welch add the magic touch.”
Keep an eye out for more details about
Spaceman’s Wonderbox as April rolls on.
Graber Gryass will be playing live this month at the
Shelby Forrest SpringFest in Millington on April 17, and at the Railgarten in Memphis on the 25th.
