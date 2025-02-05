Grassology – Jason Keiser

Jason Keiser of San Jose, California, has a broad array of influences in his approach to the guitar. From Tony Rice to Joe Pass, Jason seamlessly blends these styles in a captivating way. Keiser’s solo effort Grassology is an incredible example of his combination of the bluegrass and jazz idioms.

The true beauty of this album is the fact that it’s solely Jason and his guitar. It allows us to truly focus on Keiser’s technical abilities alongside the emotion that comes through in each piece.

Of the fifteen instrumentals featured, two were written by Jason, the first being the title track, Grassology. This tune is a definitive example of who Jason Keiser is as an instrumentalist. It’s the most appropriate piece to open a recording of this nature. The other original tune, Val For Dawg, is Keiser’s tip of the hat to the Dawg music of David Grisman.

The other thirteen tracks are all Keiser’s interpretations of well-loved tunes within the bluegrass and acoustic jazz canon. Gold Rush and Bill Cheatham are excellent showcases of Keiser’s bluegrass flatpicking, while Manzanita is Jason’s tip of the hat to his hero, Tony Rice.

Other tracks that should be familiar to listeners are Tennessee Waltz, You Are My Sunshine, and Amazing Grace. While Keiser does take creative liberties with each of these pieces, he does make a point to start and end each of them with a clear statement of the tune’s original melodies, giving us a clear reference of the artistic canvas he’s adding to.

Jason Keiser is a brilliant guitarist, composer, and interpreter of timeless, traditional pieces. Grassology is evidence of his unlimited creativity. It’s a spellbinding and intriguing effort.