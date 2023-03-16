Grassers score noms in Canadian Folk Music Awards

When the 2023 Canadian Folk Music Awards are given out at the end of this month in Vancouver, there will be a number of bluegrass and old time artists eagerly anticipating the results.

Announcements and distribution of awards will be made during the 18th CFMA Awards Weekend, March 31-April 2, mostly at the Mel Lehan Hall at St James Community Square in Vancouver, BC. A series of concerts are held over the three days, with a number of awards presented each evening. There are also afternoon events on the schedule.

Hoping to hear their names called are nominees Allison de Groot & Tatiana Hargreaves for their Hurricane Clarice project in the Traditional Album of the year category; The Slocan Ramblers for their Up The Hill and Through The Fog album in the same category; and likewise banjoist and vocalist Ken Whitely for Long Time Travelling.

Also nominated are John Reischman for his New Time & Old Acoustic album in the Instrumental Solo Artist of the Year; Allison de Groot & Tatiana Hargreaves for Instrumental Group of the Year; and The Slocan Ramblers for Ensemble of the Year.

A complete list of 2023 nominees for the Canadian Folk Music Awards can be seen online.

Best of luck to all!