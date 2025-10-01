Grant Blevins to BlueFaith on banjo

Here’s another example of the value and power of bluegrass music in college curricula.

South Carolina’s BlueFaith band, who share their mix of bluegrass and gospel music all over the state, have announced the addition of Grant Blevins to the group on banjo. Grant is a May 2025 graduate of Clemson University, where he performed with Tigertown Roots, the official Clemson bluegrass ensemble.

BlueFaith guitarist and vocalist Jeremy Johnson is also a Tigertown Roots alum, having been a founding member of the band in 2017 during his time at Clemson. When he graduated a year later, Jeremy moved back to home town of Columbia, SC and started BlueFaith, which has been touring and performing ever since.

Regarding his new banjo picker, Johnson says…

“Grant is a remarkable talent, and a natural fit for BlueFaith. His drive, musicianship, testimony, and enthusiasm perfectly align with where the band is headed. We’re thrilled to welcome him, and excited about the future of our music together.”

Blevins joins Johnson on guitar, Jason Sanderson on mandolin, Patrick Russell on fiddle, and Gary Joyner on bass.

You can follow BlueFaith’s performance schedule online.