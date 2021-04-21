Grandma’s Bowl from Wood Family Tradition

Turnberry Records has a new single for Wood Family Tradition, a North Carolina group dedicated to the preservation of the style and music of their patriarch, noted banjo player, singer, and songwriter, AL Wood.

It’s a second single from the Woods’ upcoming album, Timeless, one written by Mackenzie Wood, who also sings this song about how inanimate objects can both stir and retain memories for us, especially once the people who generated them have passed on.

But we’ll let Mackenzie explain…

“Grandma’s Bowl is a song inspired by my Great Aunt Bobbie and my Grandma Lollar, and how they used cooking to bring their families together. They both enjoyed cooking simple, homemade meals, using old recipes that weren’t complicated, and it brought them joy just to see their loved ones sitting around their tables together. The bowl mentioned in the song is an actual jadeite bowl I have that was passed down to me from my Grandma, which I use frequently for my own cooking and baking. When I was writing the song, I had the bowl sitting on the table in front of me, and I just thought about all the meals that have been made with that little bowl, and if it could talk what stories it would tell.

The song is very dear to my heart, as those who inspired it, and the memories that were made around their tables, are also very dear to my heart. My Great Aunt Bobbie passed away in 2009, and my Grandma just celebrated her 95th birthday this past Christmas Day, and they were both highly influential women in my upbringing.”

Mackenzie is supported by her husband, Jason Wood, on mandolin, his dad, Mike, on guitar, his uncle, Bobby, on bass, and Brian Aldridge on banjo.

Here’s the song in lyric video form, set against actual images from Mackenzie’s childhood of her Grandma and Great Aunt.

Grandma’s Bowl is available now as a single wherever you stream or download music online. Pre-orders for the Timeless album also come with immediate downloads of Grandma’s Bowl, and the previous Wood Family Tradition single on Turnberry Records, Back Home in Tennessee.