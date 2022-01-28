Grand Ole Circle video from Darin & Brooke Aldridge

Billy Blue Records has a new single today for Darin & Brooke Aldridge, taken from their current album, This Life We’re Livin’.

The song is one they wrote along Bill Whyte, Grand Ole Circle, conveying their deep and abiding love and admiration for the Grand Ole Opry, where Darin and Brooke have been invited to perform 35 times in recent years. The title describes the circle of wood cut from the center stage of the Ryman Auditorium and inset within the stage of the new Opry House on the outskirts of Nashville, in tribute to the Opry’s original home and all the artists that appeared there in the early days.

According to Darin, this is a song of gratitude and respect.

“Grand Ole Circle was written out of our personal experiences, but also referencing historical performances before our time. It’s our big THANK YOU to the Opry for always keeping a light on the circle and giving people hope even in the hardest of times.”

Brooke adds…

“It’s so very special to play the Opry. It is truly the grandest stage and we are always honored to be a part of a tradition that we hold incredibly close to our hearts.”

In an additional tip of the cap, the Aldridges invited several members of the Opry staff band, Kerry Marx, Tommy White, Randy Hart, and Eddie Bayers, to record this track with them in the studio.

A music video is also released today, setting the album audio against live shots of Darin & Brooke with their band on the Opry stage, along with a collage of historic clips of the very heroes who made that stage so important in the development of bluegrass and country music.

Look for Darin and Brooke on tonight’s (January 28) edition of the Grand Ole Opry, where they will surely be playing this song. A portion of the proceeds from the video will be donated to the Opry Trust Fund that assists Opry members in need.

Both the single for Grand ole Circle, and the full This Life We’re Livin’ album, are available from popular download and streaming sites online. Audio CDs can be ordered directly from the artists’ web site.