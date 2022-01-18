Graham Talent Group back in business in 2022

Randy Graham has been a familiar figure in bluegrass music for almost his entire adult life. He first hit the national scene as a member of The Bluegrass Cardinals, moving from California to Virginia with Don and David Parmley when the band set up base there in the mid-1970s.

Since that time he has worked as a part of several headlining acts, adding his tenor voice and either mandolin, guitar, or bass to Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, BlueRidge, and David Parmley & Continental Divide. He took some years away from performing to serve as the program director of a radio station in Lynchburg, VA, and again since 2007 when he launched his own booking agency for bluegrass artists, the Graham Talent Group.

The agency ran successfully for more than a decade, representing artists like Nothin’ Fancy and The Crowe Brothers, among others. But when the pandemic shutdowns took effect in the spring of 2020, shutting down all live performances around the world, Randy was stuck without a vocation. Like most people in the live music space, he did what he had to do to get through that time, and once things opened up last summer, he picked up performing again with Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road.

But Randy has now relaunched the Graham Talent Group. He tells us that a number of his previous clients had been inquiring when he might be back to artist representation, and so he has decided that now is the time. Both Nothin’ Fancy and The Crowe Brothers are back in the fold, along with newly-signed Corey Zink.

Graham and his publicity director, Susanna, are back to work, based in central North Carolina.

Randy says that it feels good to be back in the saddle.

“I’m excited about returning to the business side of the music I love, and have devoted most of my life to. We are blue collar and hands on from beginning to end. Our goal is to provide a professional job from the initial contact to completion, for both the promoter and band to have a first class experience.”

The Graham Talent Group can be reached online, by phone at 859-421-7718, or by email. They look forward to working again with artists and event producers in the bluegrass world.