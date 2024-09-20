Gotta Go Now video premiere from John Cowan

True Lonesome Records has a brand new music video today for John Cowan’s current single, Gotta Go Now.

The song is one written by Cowan, along with True Lonesome label head Eddie Sanders, and Scott Vestal, who co-produced the track with Sanders, played banjo, and also engineered the session. If that isn’t enough Vestal for you, the video was shot and edited by Scott’s son, Aaron.

Gotta Go Now is what Cowan is scheduled to perform on stage next Thursday evening when he co-hosts the IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards during the organization’s annual World of Bluegrass convention in Raleigh, NC.

John shared a few words about seeing the finished video, and the upcoming awards presentation.

“This video was filmed and put together by Aaron Vestal, who is the grand ol’ age of 15. It absolutely captures the movement and inertia of ‘getting gone,’ so to speak. Which is what we tried to convey in the words of this song I co-wrote with Eddie Sanders and Scott Vestal.

Hosting the IBMA Awards show with Missy [Raines] is not only going to fun, but an extreme honor and privilege. I’m actually quite nervous about it due to the gravity of the music and musicians!”

Cowan et al really captured the fire and energy of John’s days as a member of New Grass Revival on this track, so fans of the NGR vibe should certainly enjoy it.

Have a look/listen…

Gotta Go Now is widely available from popular download and streaming services, or for digital purchase directly from the label. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.