Gotta Go Now from John Cowan

John Lawless

True Lonesome Records has released a second single from their upcoming Fiction album with John Cowan.

It’s one John wrote with label head Eddie Sanders and Scott Vestal called Gotta Go Now, which has a pronounced New Grass Revival vibe. With John on bass and lead vocal, and Vestal on banjo, additional support comes from Coy Kilby on guitar, Jonah Horton on mandolin, and Tim Crouch on fiddle. Ashby Frank adds harmony vocals.

As you might expect, the pickin’ is on fire, as is Cowan’s singing.

New Grass fans are sure to love this fast-moving number. Check it out…

Gotta Go Now is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.

