Gotta Get My Baby Back from The Kody Norris Show

The Kody Norris Show is releasing their latest album today, Rhinestone Revival on Rebel Records, and have offered to share a track with our readers to celebrate. Like all the music they record, this one reflects the band’s commitment to traditional bluegrass as it was played by the early pioneers of our music.

It’s a hard charging, fast moving number called Gotta Get My Baby Back, which Kody says he finished just in time to make it on the album.

“I wrote this song a couple nights before the last studio session for Rhinestone Revival. I was needing an up tempo barn burner to complete the project. Love, longing for home, and regret are all center stage rolled in to a high octane arrangement crafted especially for the hardcore bluegrass fan. I hope Gotta Get My Baby Back will be enjoyed by all!”

The Show is Kody on guitar and lead vocal, supported by his wife, Mary Rachel Nalley-Norris on mandolin and fiddle, Josiah Tyree on banjo, and Charlie Lowman on bass.

Buckle up and have a listen…

Rhinestone Revival, which refers to the band’s sparkly stage attire, is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the tracks at AirPlay Direct.