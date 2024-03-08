Got ‘Grass? podcast from GuitartownCT

From Hamden, Connecticut comes another new bluegrass podcast with the clever name, Got ‘Grass?

The podcast is hosted by Chris Wuerth, who manages the GuitartownCT concerts in Hamden, which is located about ten miles north of New Haven. The region has a good many fans of bluegrass music, but not a lot of supporting structures, so his concerts are quite popular.

A flatpicker himself, Chris has gotten to know many of the top artists in bluegrass, and they have been only too pleased to conduct interviews for Got ‘Grass? The format is interview-based, offering in-depth discussions with the players and personalities that make our music so special. Guests talk about their background, how they came to recognize bluegrass music as something they wanted to pursue

Wuerth launched the podcast on February 19, and has since posted roughly one hour interviews with Justin Moses, Doyle Lawson, Phil Rosenthal, Missy Raines, and Bronwyn Keith-Hynes. He tells us that Rhonda Vincent is next, with a number of other artists eager to participate.

Listeners can find Got ‘Grass? wherever podcasts are streamed, including Spotify, Amazon, PodcastIndex, and Buzzsprout.

Chris is looking to finish and post one episode each wee, so listeners can simply visit the podcast site and choose which ones you may wish to hear, or download them for later perusal.

Welcome Chris Wuerth, and Got ‘Grass?, to the world of podcasting.