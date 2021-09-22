Gospel Plowboys welcome new banjoist, Peden Williams

North Carolina-based bluegrass Gospel group and Mountain Fever recording artists, The Gospel Plowboys, have acquired a new banjo picker, Peden Williams of Concord, NC. The 23-year-old is replacing Plowboys’ banjoist, Charles Honeycutt, who had to step down from the position due to conflicts with his work schedule. The band is recognized by their motto, “Pray before you play,” tight four-part harmonies, and white shirt/red tie/bib overall attire.

A graduate of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, Williams shared a little personal history. “I was actually born in Bucharest, Romania, and was adopted as a baby. I have lived in Concord all my life. I started playing bluegrass in 2014 by taking lessons at Ron’s Pickin’ Parlor (in Stanfield, NC) and going to the (jams at) EH Montgomery General Store in Gold Hill (hosted by NC Bluegrass Association President, Vivian Pennington Hopkins).”

Michael Jenkins, lead vocalist and guitarist with the Plowboys, elaborated, “We’re so happy to have Peden become the newest addition to the band. We’ve known him for some time now, and we’re excited about the talent he brings to The Gospel Plowboys. He’s still going to continue with his band, Cabarrus Station, as well.”

Williams stressed, “It’s a blessing to be able to join this great ministry of spreading God’s word through music! I’m looking forward to what God has in store for the future! Following in the footsteps of John Goodson (the band’s original banjoist who passed away on May 21, 2019) and Charles Honeycutt (Goodson’s replacement) is very humbling. I’ve always been a fan of The Gospel Plowboys, and it’s a privilege to honor the late David Murph (the band’s founding member and mandolinist who passed away on May 4, 2017) and the late John Goodson by continuing the mission that they started!”

The band’s Facebook page reads, “The Gospel Plowboys is a bluegrass Gospel music ministry serving our Lord in music, plowing the ground, planting the seed that Christ died for you.

The Plowboys have returned to the studio at Morning Glory Music to work on their fourth album. The first single from the album, entitled Dallas, was released Sept 3.

Jenkins concluded, “Peden will be coming into the studio with us as we continue work on the album later this fall.”

On October 9, to kick off their annual fiddlers’ convention, the Granite Quarry Civitans will pay tribute to the late David Murph at 6:00 p.m. The Gospel Plowboys will perform prior to the competition in his honor.

To learn more about their ministry, their music, and their schedule, visit their webpage.