Goodwin Brothers win Bluegrass Artist of the Year in Lexington

At the Lexington Music Awards Show last weekend, which honors and celebrates the best music the city of Lexington, KY has to offer, The Goodwin Brothers were named as Bluegrass Artist of the Year. They were also given The Critics Choice Award for top pick out of all the nominees in all genres during the ceremony held in The Lyric Theatre.

The Goodwins are actual brothers Jonathan and William Goodwin, along with their childhood friend, Chase Bush. They have been singing together since the three of them were kids, and have developed a bluegrass/country hybrid sound that heavily features the singing power and vocal histrionics they are capable of delivering on stage.

At the conclusion of the awards celebration, Ron Browning, a Lifetime Achievement Honoree, had this to say about the Goodwin’s…

“Congratulations to the sensational Goodwin Brothers with three big wins in the 9th Lexington Music Awards – Best Bluegrass, Best Keyboard, and the Critics Choice Award! These guys are stellar, and I have a strong feeling they are Grammy bound! Bravo!”

The night before, The Goodwin Brothers also played at The Lyric as part of a fundraiser for the flood victims of eastern Kentucky, invited by host John Cowan, who performed with his Newgrass All-Stars band, including Shad Cobb, Jim Hurst, Steven Moore, and Johnny Staats.

Next month we’ll get a first listen to what they have been recording when Pinecastle Records releases their first single for The Goodwin Brothers on April 7.

For more information on The Goodwin Brothers, visit their web site online, or contact their manager, Mark Newton.