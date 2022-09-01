Goodwin Brothers to Pinecastle Records

Pinecastle Records has announced the signing of eastern Kentucky’s Goodwin Brothers to a contract, both for marketing and distribution of their upcoming self-produced project, and for a second album on the Pinecastle label.

The veteran group, which consists of two siblings, Jonathan and William Goodwin, and their close family friend, Chase Bush, has electrified live audiences with their vocal acrobatics. All three worked for years in the pop and country music fields before returning to their childhood love for bluegrass, and Kentucky audiences have been left spellbound by their grassified country and country-inflected bluegrass sound.

Speaking jointly, the group says that are delighted with their new label partner.

“After exploring many options, we are happy to be making our home with Pinecastle. Their team understands our sound and vision for the future. We have been in the studio and we have some great new tunes coming really soon.”

Pinecastle CEO Ethan Burkhardt reports that the feeling is mutual.

“We’re thrilled to welcome The Goodwin Brothers to our Pinecastle family. Even prior to becoming a group, they have all had success on their own. Once you add in their amazing harmony vocals, it really fills a gap in bluegrass that’s often missed.”

Here is their latest single, Barefoot Girl, performed live at the Tipsy Cow in Georgetown, KY earlier this month.

Expect to hear in the coming weeks about the first album from The Goodwin Brothers.