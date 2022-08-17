Goodwin Brothers to Mark Newton Entertainment Agency

The Goodwin Brothers, country-inflected bluegrass artists from eastern Kentucky, have announced new representation, moving to the Mark Newton Entertainment Agency. They have also announced the upcoming release of a live concert DVD and audio CD next month.

The Brothers are actually two siblings, Jonathan and William Goodwin, and one “as good as a brother” in Chase Bush, a childhood friend who has been part of the Goodwin’s lives and music since they were youngsters. Like many artists who start off in bluegrass, only to take work in the country and pop fields, these three are back to their first love, bluegrass music, with inescapable influences from their other experiences affecting their sound and their views towards professionalism in their career.

All three are terrific vocalists, and their show relies heavily on these abilities. Since retuning to bluegrass last year, they have won raves from audiences all over the US.

Here are a couple of recent videos that demonstrate how they they blend their country and bluegrass extractions.

Mark Newton has been a familiar face for decades in bluegrass, first with The Knoxville Grass, and later with Heights of Grass and The Virginia Squires, on into a solo career that brought him critical and commercial success. His agency handled a good many artists until recent health issues forced him to abandon that work, but since his liver transplant earlier this year, Mark is back with a renewed passion, and is delighted to be working with the Goodwins.

“I am thrilled and honored to be working with The Goodwin Brothers. They are the type of band that only comes along every decade or so. They have the best lead and harmony vocals and stage presence I’ve ever heard, as evidenced by their performances over the last 12 months as a group.”

In late June, Overtones Live radio recorded The Goodwin Brothers in concert, which will be released September 2 as Overtones LIVE Presents The Goodwin Brothers Working in Concert on DVD, CD, and vinyl. Pre-orders are available now online.

For more information on The Goodwin Brothers, you can reach the Mark Newton Entertainment Agency by email or phone (615-336-4899). For media inquiries, contact Penni McDaniel at Hope River Entertainment.