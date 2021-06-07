Goodwin Brothers sign with 615 Hideaway and release new single

Skip to content
Eastern Kentucky’s
Goodwin Brothers have announced that they are partnering with Nashville’s 615 Hideaway Records for promotional and video productions services, alongside their label, Goodwin Productions.
The brothers, Will on mandolin, Jonathan on banjo, with Chase Bush on vocals, have been active in the music business for many years, and singing and performing bluegrass and Gospel music all their lives. As a vocal trio, they have at least 20 years singing together, with a blend that rivals any all-sibling outfit you might find.
Now they have released their first, eponymous album as
, a mix of contemporary bluegrass and acoustic country, that shows what a group of industry pros can deliver, turned loose in the studio with accompanists like Cody Kilby on guitar, Andy Leftwich on fiddle, Mark Fain on bass, and Steve Brewster on percussion. The Goodwin Brothers
With 615 Hideaway on board, the Brothers have prepared a promotional video with a taste of several tracks, starting with the latest single,
, written by Ben Hayslip, David Lee Murphy, and Jimmy Yeary. You’ll hear more than a little influence from the later stages of New Grass Revival, and why not with the sort of vocal prowess these guys possess, with Chase handling the tenor parts. They also tackle a powerful Osborne Brothers medley including Anywhere With You My Favorite Memory, Big City, and Beneath Still Waters, which they released on video last year.
Enjoy.
The Goodwin Brothers album, and the various tracks are available now wherever you stream or download music online. The singles are on AirPlay Direct for radio programmers.
