Goodwin Brothers, Jimmy Bowen win Josie Awards

Jimmy Bowen and The Goodwin Brothers both won big in last month’s Josie Music Awards, the largest and most prestigious celebration of independent music in the world. The Goodwins took the trophy for Bluegrass Group of the Year, and Bowen was awarded as Folk/Americana Artist of the Year.

The Josies were launched in 2015 by the mother/daughter team of Josie and Tinamarie Passantino, who created the awards to honor artists in any genre for their talent, skill, material, and professionalism who work independently. Gala awards show presentations have been held since, including the 2022 show hosted on October 23 at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville.

The Josie Music Awards and The Josie Network remain the privately held brand property of the Passantinos. But unlike some similar efforts, there is no fee to enter an artist into consideration for a nomination, and both nominations in the many genre categories and the eventual winners are reviewed and decided by a panel of music industry professionals.

The Goodwin Brothers consist of Jonathan and William Goodwin, along with childhood friend and longtime singing partner Chase Bush. Their sound reflects both their eastern Kentucky upbringing and first love of bluegrass music, interpreted through their many years of experience in the country, pop, and rock music worlds.

Jonathan accepted the award, saying…

“We never did this to become famous. We just wanted to be effective and make people feel something when they heard our music. Some nostalgia, happiness, or maybe just remembering some good times when you were young; that’s the first reason. The second reason was to have fun. I think we have accomplished that at some point. Thanks to our team and our friends.”

Jimmy Bowen has had a long career in bluegrass music, with memorable stints with both The Country Gentlemen and David Parmley & Continental Divide. In more recent years he has expanded into acting, appearing in a number of film and television projects, as well as commercial and training films. Bowen also hosts his own Jimmy Bowen & Friends television series, filmed live in Nashville with his band and a guest artist each week.

Missing his bluegrass days, Bowen is looking to expand his availability with a grass band next year and beyond.

A full list of Josie Music Award winners will be posted soon online. The delay is in respect to the Passantinos wanting to have the awards staff contact all winners directly before it is announced online. With categories representing so many genres all over the world, that can be a lengthy process.

Congratulations all!

Submissions for the 2023 awards will be accepted starting on January 15, 2023.