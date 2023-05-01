Goodwin Brothers Everyday Thing music video

The Goodwin Brothers have just released a music video for their current single, Everyday Thing, a perfect example of their countryfied grass sound… or is it grassified country? Either way, it’s a super positive vibe that comes across well in this upbeat video which was filmed near where the brothers grew up in Preston, KY.

Everyday Thing debuted last week at #2 on our Bluegrass Today Weekly Grassicana chart, a contemporary love story written by Tom Paden and Dwight Liles.

The Goodwin Brothers are siblings Jonathan and Will Goodwin, with their childhood best friend Chase Bush. Their specialty is the soaring three-part harmonies that make their live shows a must see event.

For the Everyday Thing video, Matthew Hyatt was brought in to film with Jonathan directing. It is set in the old country store in Preston, which was a big part of the Goodwin’s childhood, and has a legendary status in their part of eastern Kentucky. Roni Stoneman got married on the front porch, and the locals line up for their Preston Steak Sandwich, two slices of white bread with a thick slice of Kahn’s bologna.

Jonathan remembers the store fondly, and shared a few special touches they inserted while filming.

“When Will and I were teenagers, we spent a lot of time in this store. We lived only about a mile away during our teenage years.

There are a lot of hidden treasures throughout the video. For example, banjoist, Jr. Williams is sharpening my grandpa’s knife. Jeremy (the lead actor) pulls out a wallet that belonged to our grandfather. He and Kisha (the female actress) are carrying an old egg basket that was used on our family farm growing up. Also,if you look closely at the counter before the couple pays for their items, you can see pictures including those of our grandparents, the house that Will and I lived in during our early childhood, and a picture of our maternal great-grandparents.”

Eagle-eyed bluegrass lovers will recognize Elmer Burchette playing the car salesman in the beginning of the video, and Mike Anglin serving up sandwiches in the store. Kisha Royse of Kisha’s Hidden Coverage plays the wife and Jeremy Toler the husband in the couple who are seen throughout, and Will and Jonathan’s dad, David ‘Goose’ Goodwin, is the cashier.

It’s corny, but it’s real life.

Have a look/listen…

Everyday Thing is available now from Pinecastle Records at popular streaming and download sites online. Radio programmers can get the track at AirPlay Direct.