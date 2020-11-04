Goodfellers make Dirty Laundry into a bluegrass classic

In addition to owning one of the more creative band names of recent vintage, North Carolina’s Goodfellers have a distinctive traditional-to-contemporary bluegrass sound combined with an openness to new ideas, and a great sense of humor.

All three are on display in this new music video for their latest single, a grassified arrangement of Dirty Laundry, from The Eagles’ drummer Don Henley’s first solo album in 1982. It’s an appropriate release while we are in the midst of a nasty political season, which shows no sign of ending, and the ‘Fellers break out the levity in the video.

The band consists of Teddy Barneycastle on guitar and lead vocal, Ralph McGee on mandolin, Hersie McMillan on banjo, Rex McGee on fiddle, and Tim Hill on bass. Check out how they work Bill Monroe’s Brown County Breakdown and the old fiddle tune, Cluck Old Hen, into their version.

Whichever candidate you may be pulling for as the recounts begin, this should put a smile on your face.

Valerie Smith of Bell Buckle Records made the trip to North Carolina to shoot the video.

Dirty Laundry from The Goodfellers will be available wherever you stream or download music online starting November 20. Radio programmers can grab it now at AirPlay Direct.

Well done, boys!