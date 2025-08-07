Goodbye Old Pal video from 10 year old Leo Lindblom

We’ve written many times about the talented Lindblom family of Georgia, and their bluegrass group, Headin’ Home. Mom and dad, both professional musicians, taught their eight children to play bluegrass music, which they all picked up with alacrity and skillfulness. They also host a four-day bluegrass festival in the fall each year called Headin’ Home Fest.

The Lindbloms now have two different bands, Headin’ Home with Mom and Dad and their four oldest children, all now adults, and The Brothers Five, consisting of the next quintet of siblings, all boys, and all with names beginning with L.

Now, the youngest of the clan, 10-year-old Leo, has released his own album, titled Just Leo, where the pint-sized grasser offering eight classic songs and tunes with him playing all the instruments and singing all the parts.

The family created this music video for Leo’s first single, Goodbye Old Pal, which shows the young man to be a perfectly capable instrumentalist as well as a budding singer. Watch out world when this fella grows up!

Check it out.

Goodbye Old Pal, and the full Just Leo album, are available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct. Audio CDS can be purchased from the Lindbloms online.