Goodbye – new single from Authentic Unlimited

The latest radio single for Authentic Unlimited is the song that the title of their current album, So Much for Forever, is drawn from.

Goodbye cuts deep into the pain of staying. While leaving is heartbreaking for one person, staying after love is dead slowly eats away at both people. This song reveals the reality of holding on to nothing; there’s no love or feeling remaining, but they just won’t leave. As they stay together through all the heartache, and just keep on hurting themselves, they discover that forever isn’t what they imagined it would be. Both of them have lost their chance at a perfect forever, so they stay in the broken, empty shell of a love that they know.

This new single is another Jerry Cole original; he explains it this way, “Goodbye tells the story of two people who, despite hurting one another, refuse to leave. Whether it’s out of fear or stubbornness, they just will not leave one another and go on hurting each other.”

The track features John Meador playing guitar and singing the wistful lead line, Eli Johnston on guitar and harmony vocals, Jerry Cole playing bass and singing harmony, and Jesse Brock and Stephen Burwell adding haunting melodies on mandolin and fiddle.

But a new single is not the only exciting news from the band. Authentic Unlimited has received nine different IBMA nominations in every category: vocal, song, album, music video, collaboration, instrumentalist, and even a nomination on the industry side.

With their incredibly precise harmonies and commanding lead vocals, it’s absolutely no surprise that Authentic Unlimited is nominated for Vocal Group of the Year. Jerry Cole, Eli Johnston, and John Meador’s ranges enable the band to find the perfect groove and feeling for each and every song they record, from hard-hitting trucking songs and cheating ballads to soft, personal heartbreak pieces.

As phenomenal as the band’s lead singing is, they are just as skilled in creating close-knit harmonies that are best heard in their gospel recordings.

While these remarkable harmonies certainly add to the beauty of their gospel music, that’s not what gives these songs power. Authentic Unlimited’s gospel music is straight up for and about the Lord, and no one else; that’s what makes the messages in these songs so powerful. And not just one, but two of these Christ-centered songs are up for Gospel Recording of the Year, Thank You Lord for Grace and Memories of Home. Each song shares the true message of Jesus’s grace, love, and salvation, and the truth in these messages is why each of them is nominated in the gospel category.

While you may be thinking two nominations in the same category can’t be beaten, try three separate nominations for the same song. That’s right, Fall in Tennessee, written by John Meador and Bob Minner, and featuring Jerry Douglas, is up for Song of the Year, Music Video of the Year, and Collaborative Recording of the Year. Fall in Tennessee stayed in the Bluegrass Today Top Twenty weekly charts for eighteen collective weeks, and has continued to do very well, as evidenced by three IBMA nominations.

As successful as Fall in Tennessee has proven itself to be, it certainly isn’t the only song on Authentic Unlimited’s new album to perform exceptionally well for the band. In fact, So Much For Forever is such a remarkable album overall that it’s received a nomination for Album of the Year.

The guys aren’t just soaring through song and band nominations, two members of the group have scored nominations in individual categories.

None other than the Brockstar himself, Jesse Brock, is nominated for Mandolin Player of the Year; in fact, he’s already won this title twice. If you’ve ever listened to any of Jesse’s picking, you’ll know that he is exceptionally deserving of this nomination, and his work with Authentic Unlimited has only added to that.

Jerry Cole is hauling in the sole Industry Awards nomination being up for Songwriter of the Year. With two of his original compositions nominated for Gospel Recording of the year, and an album full of his songs up for Album of the Year, it’s no wonder that Jerry’s in the final round among some of the best writers in bluegrass.

From new singles to nine nominations at this year’s IBMA Awards, Authentic Unlimited is rolling on full speed ahead!