Goodbye Again from The Sharp Flatpickers featuring Claire Lynch and Ronnie Bowman

Posted on by John Lawless

Mountain Fever Records has released a first single from their upcoming album with Lee Kotick and his Sharp Flatpickers.

It’s a new song written by Claire Lynch called Goodbye Again, which she sings as a duet with Ronnie Bowman. The song is a throwback of sorts to the country tearjerkers so popular in the 1960s. Think Conway & Loretta, or George Jones & Tammy Wynette. Claire and Ronnie give it their all, and the result is a lovely acoustic country arrangement in the traditional style.

They are supported on the track by Lee on guitar, Gaven Largent on reso-guitar, Bryan McDowell on fiddle, Jake Stargel on guitar, Cory Walker on banjo, Jarrod Walker on mandolin, and Mark Schatz on bass.

Kotick got all the players together to record a full album of new and classic material, including songs he has written. He is a semi-retired educator in Florida who is spending his time these days playing, promoting, and writing about bluegrass music.

Here’s Goodbye Again.

Goodbye Again is available now as a single wherever you stream or download music online. Radio programmers can get the track at AirPlay Direct.

A full length project, Sundrops On The Water – Reflections, is expected from Lee Kotick and The Sharp Flatpickers in a few months time. Lee is hoping to also produce a live tour if all the schedules can be arranged.

