Good Time Charlie’s Got The Blues from Jimmy Heffernan, featuring Dennis Parker

Reso-guitar master Jimmy Heffernan has released another single from his current album, I’d Trade It All for a Little More.

Rarely seen out front, Heffernan has spent a career in Nashville supporting the music of others, working as a sideman for top acts in both bluegrass and country music. As a young man, he toured with a number of bluegrass bands, including Raintree, Transatlantic Bluegrass, and Larry Sparks & The Lonesome Ramblers. From there he got a gig playing for Cajun fiddle sensation Doug Kershaw, and eventually with Joe Diffie, where he stayed nearly a decade. Nashville began to provide him with a steady income as a producer and session player, though he did spend two more years on the bus with Brad Paisley.

These days, Jimmy likes to stay closer to home, and plies his trade in the studio more than on the road. And he has taken that occasion to record this new project, featuring a number of singers he finds particularly moving. This time out he has tapped Dennis Parker, harmony vocalist with Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, and one of the great undiscovered gems in the bluegrass world. His popular Songs Under The Air Conditioning Unit series on YouTube, and album of the same name, have earned him a loyal following among the enlightened in the music world.

Jimmy has Dennis in to sing Good Time Charlie’s Got The Blues, a 1972 hit for pop singer Danny O’Keefe.

Parker says that we all should be paying more attention to Heffernan’s music.

“Truthfully….Literally….whenever I think of Jim Heffernan or when his name is mentioned, an automatic smile comes to my face. What a blessing he has been in my life. I’ve played many a show with him. I’ve spent many a bus ride with him. I’ve spent many an hour being encouraged by him. These are the times I cherish and miss.

This project, I’d Trade it All for a Little More, is just good music. That’s what Jim creates. When I listen to this, I am in the company of a master craftsman that loves his craft, but I’m also hanging out with a friend I love dearly. I am honored that he asked me to be a part of it. More folks need to be saying the name Jim Heffernan. When that happens, you can bet I’ll be smiling.”

The track features Dennis on lead vocal and Jimmy on reso-guitar, with Craig Fletcher on mandolin, Dennis Crouch on bass, Jim Hurst on guitar, and Kenny Malone on drums.

Have a listen…

Good Time Charlie’s Got The Blues and the full I’d Trade It All for a Little More, are available now wherever you stream or download music online. Radio programmers can get the tracks at AirPlay Direct.