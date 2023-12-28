Good news from Glen Duncan

We reported earlier this week on fiddler Glen Duncan’s very scary week before Christmas, and the remarkable recovery he has made since suffering a stroke on December 20.

He spent several days in the Critical Care Unit, and underwent surgery, but his recuperation has been so swift that he is set to be released from the hospital tomorrow.

We just heard from banjo pickin’ preacher man Steve Bruce, who spoke with Dennis Money of SweetSong Nashville who had visited Duncan this afternoon at Vanderbilt hospital, and shared this very encouraging update.

“Glen is being moved to an outside rehab tomorrow. He is improving but has a long way to go. He is eating and drinking now, and is sitting up this afternoon. His is thankful for all the prayers and concern. Dennis said his strength has improved because he is getting nourishment, and he can tell lots of improvement.”

That is terrific news, giving us all hope that Glen can recover fully from this setback, and be back in the studio with his fiddle again before too long.