Good Home Grown Music springs back to life

Tom T. and Dixie Hall – photo © Terry Herd

Good Home Grown Music, the publishing company for the songs written by Tom T. & Dixie Hall, is back online again, thanks to the work of webmaster David Roye, known to friends as Crawdaddy Dave.

Dave did web design and hosting for the company while Tom T. and Dixie were alive, and though the web site was taken down at the time of Miss Dixie’s passing at Tom’s direction, Roye kept the files on his server, as the Hall’s estate had arranged for all royalties from the songs controlled by Good Home Grown Music to be donated to the IBMA in perpetuity.

Now Dave has put the site back online at his own expense, with the full catalog of these songs available for recording artists and producers to peruse. He isn’t set to profit from any of this, but simply wants to keep access to the songs available online, both to honor the memory of the Halls, and for the potential benefit of the IBMA.

So if anyone is interested in recording a “new” Tom T. and Dixie Hall bluegrass song, they can have a look at the web site and its complete catalog of such pieces.

Roye has also incorporated a good many of the photos he had taken of the Halls over the years on the site.

To see all the songs, or read more about the lives and careers of Tom T. and Miss Dixie Hall, visit Good Home Grown Music online.