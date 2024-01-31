Good at Gone from Appalachian Smoke

Western North Carolina’s Appalachian Smoke has a debut single this month, Good at Gone, the first since their recent deal with Mountain Fever Records, a contract that resulted from the strength of their independently produced Colder Side of Love project in 2022.

The five members of the band came together as many groups do these days, as experienced bluegrass sidemen looking to produce their own music. Jamie Mason plays guitar and sings lead on this new track, Kenneth Rymer is on resophonic guitar, Mikel Laws is on banjo, BJ Taylor is on mandolin, and Tim Williams on bass. Rymer and Williams sing harmony.

Tim, who wrote Good at Gone, explained what the song is all about.

“It’s a story of using the aggravation of failures to fuel the never-ending pursuit of something worthwhile. You can feel the shifts between restlessness, disappointment, and hope in the chords.”

They have a good sound, this is a clever song, and they’ve made a nice recording. Check it out…

Good at Gone is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.