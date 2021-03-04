Gonna Be Raining When I Die from Ronnie Bowman with Chris Stapleton

Skip to content
The
Engelhardt Music Group has released another single from Ronnie Bowman’s recent self-titled album.
It’s a bluegrass classic,
, written by Bobby Osborne and Pete Goble, which has been memorably recorded by a number of bluegrass artists in the past, like The Osborne Brothers, The Country Gentlemen, and Live Wire. Gonna Be Raining When I Die
Ronnie picks up the speed a bit for his version, and gives it an even bluesier feel by bringing in his friend and frequent songwriting partner, Chris Stapleton, to sing harmony. As usual, he is backed by a pack of Nashville super pickers in the studio. Rob McCoury is on banjo, Wyatt Rice and Shawn Camp on guitar, Aubrey Haynie on mandolin, Stuart Duncan on fiddle, and Dennis Crouch on bass.
Gonna Be Raining When I Die is available as a single wherever you stream or download music online. Audio CDs of the Ronnie Bowman album can be ordered from his web site.
Radio programmers can get all the tracks from this project via
AirPlay Direct.
