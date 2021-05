Gone Like The Wind from Jeff Brown & Still Lonesome

We haven’t heard much from Jeff Brown of late, nor his bluesy style of mountain bluegrass. But since a new label deal with Turnberry Records, where he also serves as a VP, Jeff has been back in the studio working on the next project with his band, Still Lonesome.

A new single is available this week, which shows that it has been worth the wait. Gone Like The Wind finds him in his element, telling a lonesome tale about moving on. It’s a tasty number delivered in a relaxed style which perfectly befits the song. Brown is in his element, using his restrained, Stanleyesque voice to full effect.

Have a listen in this lyric video.

Great track!

Brown first showed up in bluegrass on the national level playing bass and singing tenor with Larry Sparks. He learned a great deal working with the iconic singer and bandleader, and remained as a Lonesome Rambler until launching his own group several years back.

Gone Like The Wind is available now for download and streaming at all of the popular sites.