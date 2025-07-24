Golf cart parade starts the Marshall Bluegrass Festival

Golf carts roll by at the Marshall Bluegrass Festival – photo © Bill Warren

Campers have been rolling into the Calhoun County Fairgrounds in Marshall, Michigan since Saturday, ahead of the 2025 Marshall Bluegrass Festival. Promoters Jeremie Cole and Alexus Ross have provided plenty of things for everyone to do.

Euchre, Texas Hold’em, Bingo, a cornhole tournament, a golf cart parade, and plenty of jamming have been on tap all week.

Host band, Harbourtown, kicks off three big days of music on Thursday afternoon.

Join us for a fun filled weekend.

Support your local music venues.