Golf cart parade starts the Marshall Bluegrass Festival

Posted on by Bill Warren

Golf carts roll by at the Marshall Bluegrass Festival – photo © Bill Warren

Campers have been rolling into the Calhoun County Fairgrounds in Marshall, Michigan since Saturday, ahead of the 2025 Marshall Bluegrass Festival. Promoters Jeremie Cole and Alexus Ross have provided plenty of things for everyone to do. 

Euchre, Texas Hold’em, Bingo, a cornhole tournament, a golf cart parade, and plenty of jamming have been on tap all week.

Host band, Harbourtown, kicks off three big days of music on Thursday afternoon.

Join us for a fun filled weekend.

Support your local music venues.

Golf cart parade at the Marshall Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Golf cart parade at the Marshall Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Golf cart parade at the Marshall Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Golf cart parade at the Marshall Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Golf cart parade at the Marshall Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Golf cart parade at the Marshall Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Golf cart parade at the Marshall Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Golf cart parade at the Marshall Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Golf cart parade at the Marshall Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Golf cart parade at the Marshall Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Golf cart parade at the Marshall Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Golf cart parade at the Marshall Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Golf cart parade at the Marshall Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Golf cart parade at the Marshall Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Golf cart parade at the Marshall Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Golf cart parade at the Marshall Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Golf cart parade at the Marshall Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Golf cart parade at the Marshall Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Golf cart parade at the Marshall Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Golf cart parade at the Marshall Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Golf cart parade at the Marshall Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Golf cart parade at the Marshall Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Golf cart parade at the Marshall Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Golf cart parade at the Marshall Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Golf cart parade at the Marshall Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Golf cart parade at the Marshall Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Golf cart parade at the Marshall Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Golf cart parade at the Marshall Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Golf cart parade at the Marshall Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Golf cart parade at the Marshall Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Stage is set for the Marshall Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Cornhole tournament at the Marshall Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Cornhole tournament at the Marshall Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Cornhole tournament at the Marshall Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Cornhole tournament at the Marshall Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Cornhole tournament at the Marshall Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Open mic/karaoke at the Marshall Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Open mic/karaoke at the Marshall Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Open mic/karaoke at the Marshall Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Open mic/karaoke at the Marshall Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Open mic/karaoke at the Marshall Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Open mic/karaoke at the Marshall Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Open mic/karaoke at the Marshall Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Open mic/karaoke at the Marshall Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Open mic/karaoke at the Marshall Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Open mic/karaoke at the Marshall Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren

Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today