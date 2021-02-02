Golden Rule from Alex Leach Band

Mountain Home Music is celebrating the upcoming release of their first album for The Alex Leach Band with a new single from the record.

That project, I’m The Happiest When I’m Moving, again produced by Americana legend Jim Lauderdale, is set for a March 26 wide release and Mountain Home has enabled pre-orders today online.

For the single, Alex has chosen Golden Rule, a classic track cut by The Bluegrass Tarheels on their self-titled Vetco record in 1975. Written by their guitarist, James Randolph, as The Golden Rule, it teaches the importance of the Gospel admonition to do unto others as you would have them do unto you.

Leach says that this one has been in his “hold back” pile for some time.

“Golden Rule is a song that has a timeless message. It came from a Bluegrass Tarheels record. I’ve wanted to record it for many years, and I think the band did a tremendous job of capturing the original feeling of the song. I hope everyone enjoys our version of this obscure classic!”

In addition to Alex on guitar and lead vocal, the band is JT Coleman on bass, Joshua Gooding on mandolin, Brandon Masur on banjo, and Miranda Leach on harmony vocals. John Rigsby sits in on fiddle for the album.

Golden Rule from The Alex Leach Band is available as a single wherever you stream or download music online. The same link will also allow for pre-save and pre-order of the full I’m The Happiest When I’m Moving project.

Radio programmers can grab the single from AirPlay Direct.