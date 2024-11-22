Gold Tone Joe Mullins Bow Tie banjo

Gold Tone has announced a new banjo model, one designed in cooperation with veteran bluegrass performer, bandleader, and broadcaster Joe Mullins.

The OB-2JM offers a few differentiations from the Gold Tone Mastertone Bow Tie banjo already in their line. It keeps the popular inlay pattern that Gibson had used in the 1960s, but substitutes a rolled brass, hoop-style tone ring for lighter weight, something a good many touring pros are switching to for back relief, and gold-plated metal parts.

Otherwise, the specs and dimensions are just what you would expect to find in any professional grade banjo.

Shipping with a case, that is a lot of banjo for just under $2,000, which Gold Tone achieves by having components made overseas and shipped to their facility in Titusville, FL, where they are assembled and set up by their own experienced craftsmen.

Mullins shared a bit about how this new model came to be.

“The Gold Tone team has hosted a luncheon visit for The Radio Ramblers twice in the past year when we’ve worked shows in Florida, and they have been a participating sponsor of our award-winning Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festivals.

When we visited Gold Tone earlier this year, I was into my second year of playing an old 1949 or so Gibson RB 150 I have really enjoyed. It’s the banjo on our album Let Time Ride, and our Christmas album. Our guitar player, Adam McIntosh, and mandolin man, Chris Davis, have both enjoyed a Gold Tone instrument or two, and done a few Gold Tone promotional videos.

Adam suggested sitting down with them about a JM model. The Gold Tone bow tie banjos recently introduced are really nice, and it was suggested we develop one with just a brass hoop, not a heavy tone ring, like my old banjo. It’s not only lighter, but there’s a very nice, dry tone that suits me.

When we started the conversation, and a gold plated bow tie model was mentioned, I was all in. So cool to have vintage style, lightweight, gold hardware, and some really cool features like the rosewood truss rod cover, top of the line tailpiece and bridge, and a signature armrest. Plus, it’s got professional quality tone out of the box.

We introduced the JM model at our festival a few weeks ago. They begin shipping in February and I’m excited about seeing them in the hands of players. I’m grateful for the opportunity and great service team with Gold Tone. Check them out today!”

Orders are being accepted now from Gold Tone dealers worldwide, both online and brick and mortar.

Full details can be found online.

Congratulations Joe Mullins and Gold Tone. It’s a beaut!