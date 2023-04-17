Gold Tone introduces Bow Tie OB-2 Mastertone banjo

Gold Tone Music Group in Florida has introduced a new version of their top line OB-250 banjo, a replica of the classic RB-250s from the early 1960s, which they call the OB-2 Bow Tie. It is part of their Mastertone series of instruments with parts made overseas, and assembly and set up handled in the Goldstone shop in Titusville, FL.

The company is family owned, founded by Wayne and Robyn Rogers in 1993, who run the business themselves with a dedicated staff. They have in recent years acquired the Mastertone brand name, which had been up for grabs when Gibson stopped building banjos in 2010. While Gold Tone makes a variety of stringed instruments, all designed for the budget-minded player, the Mastertone name is only used on their very finest, professional grade products.

This new OB-2 looks to be a very faithful reproduction of those classic Bow Tie banjos from Gibson. The iconic fretboard inlays, the flyswatter headstock with the mustache top, and the Mastertone-style pot assembly are all made to spec, yet the overseas parts manufacture allows Gold Tone to offer this new model at only $1995 with case.

The mahogany neck and resonator have the same golden sunburst as the originals, and they have even made a 19-hole tone ring to match the type used in the ’60s.

Gold Tone produced this short video to demonstrate the look and sound of the OB-2 Bow Tie in action.

The OB-2 Bow Tie is available now from the dozens of Gold Tone dealers in the US and Canada, or directly from the company online.

You can find out more about this, and all their other banjos, guitars, reso-guitars, and mandolins, at the company web site.