Gold Rush Town from Chris Davis

Veteran bluegrass sideman Chris Davis may just be getting started on his solo career, but he has a solid life of experience behind him. Currently mandolinist with Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers, Davis has also spent time on the road with artists like Larry Sparks, Alecia Nugent, Junior Sisk, Larry Cordle, and The Grascals.

Even before launching a professional music life, Chris had a family band as a youth with his grandfather, father, and brother. This is a solid bluegrass guy, whose teen son, Gibson, is following in his footsteps, working with Wyatt Ellis and Rick Faris on banjo.

Pinecastle Records has a new single with Davis just out, a song written by Jerry Salley called Gold Rush Town. But it’s not about finding gold in the ground!

Chris gave a quick overview of this clever little number.

“This is a fun song about a fella from a small town that has multiple lady suitors looking to get a little piece of gold for their left hand. The poor guy doesn’t have a clue what to do about it!”

It’s an enjoyable track, with Chris on lead vocal and mandolin, Scott Vestal on banjo, John Meador on guitar, Jason Barie on fiddle, and Evan Winsor on bass.

Have a listen…

Gold Rush Town is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.