Goin’ Home Comin’ On video from Carley Arrowood

Carley Arrowood has a new music video for her song, Goin’ Home Comin’ On, which is set for inclusion on her upcoming solo project with Mountain Home Music.

Written by Jon Weisberger, Jenee Fleenor, and Charley Stefl, the song is perfect for a young artist like Arrowood, with its sentiment of feeling the pull of home once you are out on your own. Those of us who are formerly young people know that a time eventually comes when there is no home to return to, so don’t put it off while you still can!

Carley says that getting to shoot her first ever video as a solo performer was an exciting day for her. Asked about the shoot, she could barely contain herself.

“Wow… I’m going to try my best to keep this as compressed as possible! This music video is the first one I’ve ever done as a solo artist, and I couldn’t be happier with the way it turned out. It is absolutely stunning thanks to Bob Peck of Mountainwater Films; he made it such a fun and easy experience!

Man what a day that was! A lot of prayer went into it, and God gets all the glory for it. We literally just sat back and watched Him work out every detail.

Special thanks to Ken and Karen Lampe for allowing us to film this video at their home. It’s a beautiful cabin (as you’ll see) that my dad and brother Ethan built in Gilkey, NC, and it greatly encapsulates where I grew up in the foothills. I’m also thankful that my whole studio band could be there: Wayne and Kristin Benson, and my producer Jon Weisberger were able to come be a part of it, and my sister Autumn, and my boyfriend Daniel were able to be there and be a huge part of it as well.

I’m especially tickled that my parents each got a little scene in the video, too! Such a memorable time. It was a whole family event, and I just can’t wait for y’all to see it!”

Have a look/listen…

Those of us who watched Carley’s brilliant Bluegrass Ramble showcase last month during World of Bluegrass week recognize the Lampe’s home, and that same picture window looking out onto the Blue Ridge, where the showcase video was shot. Believe it or not, that Ramble video was shot with a pair of iPhones!

The single for Goin’ Home Comin’ On is available now wherever you stream or download music online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.