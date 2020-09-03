Goin’ Home Comin’ On from Carley Arrowood

Mountain Home Music Company has released a new single from their upcoming album for bluegrass vocalist and songwriter, Carley Arrowood.

This talented young artist made her name working alongside Darin & Brooke Aldridge, where her strong fiddle playing and harmony vocals caught the attention of Mountain Home. When she left the Aldridge’s band, they signed her to a recording contract, and have dropped a number of singles this year that have showed up on our Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay chart.

This latest, Goin’ Home Comin’ On, was written by veteran songwriters Jon Weisberger, Jenee Fleenor, and Charley Stefl. It describes the emotions that hit when you need a break from the routine, and see one on the horizon.

Carley says that she caught the vibe right away.

“The feeling of a Goin’ Home Comin’ On is one in a million. You start that long drive, with your suitcase in the back seat (and maybe your fiddle too) and you start thinking about everybody you’re gonna see and all the things you’re gonna do. That’s the story this song tells with its rootsy, cheerful, nostalgic vibe. The first time I heard it there were vivid memories that came to mind.”

Arrowood is supported on this track by Kristin Scott Benson on banjo, Wayne Benson on mandolin, Daniel Thrailkill on guitar, and Jon Weisberger on bass. Harmony vocals are provided by Thrailkill and Autumn Arrowood.

Goin’ Home Comin’ On is available now wherever you stream or download music online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.