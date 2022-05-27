GoFundMe campaign to help cover James Price funeral expenses

Skip to content
James Price with Ralph Stanley & The Clinch Mountain Boys (Tucson, AZ, 2003) – photo by Jeromie Stephens
The unexpected
death of bluegrass fiddler James Price earlier this week caught all of us unawares. The talented and well-loved musician was only 57 years old, and had shown no signs of illness prior to his passing.
His two adult children, Mason and Amanda, were likewise unprepared, and have
launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover their father’s funeral expenses, and any others that may arise in dealing with his estate. Their ask is quite modest, only $2,000, which it seems should be a simple thing for bluegrass lovers and Ralph Stanley fans to raise.
In the online appeal, Amanda (Barton), thanked everyone for their kindness so far.
“As many of you may already know, my brother Mason and I are dealing with the loss of our dad, James Price. We are starting this
GoFundMe to help raise some money to cover dad’s arrangement expenses. Any further donations would be greatly appreciated just to help out our families with any unexpected costs that might come. We just want to thank everyone for all the love and support that has been shown for our dad and our family as we have to go through this tragic time.
James played as a Clinch Mountain Boy for nearly nine years, and appeared on multiple Ralph Stanley projects, along with three solo albums of his own. He also recorded in support of many other bluegrass artists among his friends.
GoFundMe allows for simple and secure online donations using major credit cards or PayPal.
You can find the Price family campaign
on the GoFundMe site. Please give as you are able.
