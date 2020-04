God’s Still In Control from Merle Monroe

Merle Monroe has released a new single on Pinecastle Records, much earlier than they had planned.

Even before COVID-19 threw the whole world for a loop, Merle Monroe principals Tim Raybon and Daniel Grindstaff has figured they would start on a new project sometime this year, but had no immediate plans to record. But when Tim Raybon wrote his latest song last month, they knew that it needed to come out as soon as possible, as a comfort to the many people afflicted by both the disease and the shutdowns around the country.

So they rushed into the studio and completed the track, and Pinecastle has rushed it out as a single.

God’s Still In Control carries a message of support for all Christian believers, that our Creator has this situation in his hands, as ever.

You can hear the song in this lyric video the label created, with its message that no matter what disasters befall us, God’s Still In Control.

God’s Still In Control is widely available digitally wherever you stream or download music online, and to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.