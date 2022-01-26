God’s Guiding Light video from Corey Zink, featuring Amanda Smith

Skip to content
Their inspiration for songs is a topic songwriters never tire of revisiting. So often it turns out that chance events or encounters account for a great many “light bulb moments.” Maybe a line occurs to you while driving, or a phrase someone utters in another context fuels a notion that may be turned into a lyric. There’s no end to the ways life can suggest song ideas, if you are open to noticing them.
Corey Zink says that the motivation for his new single from Sound Biscuit Productions, , was even more direct. God’s Guiding Light
“I was approached one evening following a live performance by a woman who had just listened to a few words I had said between songs. I had spoken briefly about feeling incredibly thankful to be able to do what I love, for a living. I spoke about the challenges we all face in life, working to be the best that we can be while trying not to forget to count our blessings. She suggested that I write a song about my feelings, expanding on what I had said.
I began writing my thoughts that we are never alone. Jesus is always with us. Sharing his strength, filling our lives with light and love. My hope is that this song will help us all remember if we follow our peace, to always see the good first, fear not, and trust in God’s plan for us.
I cannot remember the name of the woman who suggested that I write this song but wherever she is, I hope she approves. Maybe someday I’ll get a chance to thank her for the inspiration for
God’s Guiding Light.”
This song is the final track on Zink’s current Sound Biscuit album,
, a bluegrass waltz Corey sings with harmony provided by Amanda Smith, who also appears in the music video. They are supported by Dan Menzone on banjo, John Roc on mandolin, Steve Carr on bass, Matt Leadbetter on reso-guitar, and Billy Hawks on fiddle. Lifetimes
Check it out…
God’s Guiding Light, and the full Lifetimes album, are available now from popular download and streaming sites online. Audio CDS can be ordered directly from Corey’s web site.
Corey also mentioned how pleased he was to be working now with Randy Graham and his
Graham Talent Group representing both his touring bluegrass act, Zink and Company, and his classic country show.
“I’m honored and excited to be starting out 2022 working with Graham Talent Group. I’ve always respected and admired Randy. I’m proud to have Randy representing my music, my passion. Given the opportunity to work with good people like Randy Graham is all part of why I love this business. 2022 is going to be an exciting year for all of us.”
You can keep up with Corey Zink and his tour dates
online.
