God Bless America Again video from The Chestangs

The Chestangs, a family bluegrass Gospel group from south Alabama, have resurrected a country hit from the past for their latest single.
Its the Bobby Bare classic,
God Bless America Again, which was famously recorded by Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn in 1976, carrying a message of hope and uplift that translates nicely to our troubled time. Written in the midst of protests and disturbances surrounding the Viet Nam war, it could just as easily be applied to sickness and unrest in the US now.
The Chestangs have been performing together this past 15 years with pop, Elroy Chestang, on rhythm guitar, his son, Spanky, on mandolin, daughters Tabitha Chestang Havens on bass and Autumn Chestang on fiddle, with Tabitha’s husband, Waylon, on guitar, and longtime family friend, Butch Long, on banjo.
They produced this live video of their version of
God Bless America Again, complete with recitation, to share it as widely as possible.
See what you think.
The Chestangs’ new bluegrass take of
God Bless America Again is available now wherever you stream or download music online. Radio programmers can contact the band online to inquire about radio copies.
