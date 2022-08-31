Go Out & Paint The Town – Lonesome Town Painters

The Vancouver based Lonesome Town Painters have presented us with another album of their hardcore traditional bluegrass stylings. Their third release, Go Out & Paint The Town, is arguably the most original of their recordings thus far.

As with their other albums, the bulk of the material is contributed by members of the band. The opening track, Beggin’ For More, written by guitarist Angelo Eidse, really sets the tone for this project. Other songs such as I’d Do It All Again by banjoist Patrick Bartel, and Why Won’t You Leave Me Alone by mandolinist Jeremy Freeman, touch on themes of lost love and moving forward in life, but are presented in new and refreshing ways.

You Can Never Go Home by Bartel is a blunt yet moving piece that reflects on the idea that you can’t return to your past no matter how badly you want to. This point is particularly emphasized in the chorus where it states, “your home disappeared the day you walked out the door.” It’s a brilliant example of how lyrics can convey a striking message.

Another standout is I’ll Go To Pieces written by Eidse. This track really shines as a result of the twin fiddling by guest musicians Isaac Callender and Louise Steinway. I’m Sorry by Bartel is a somewhat comical song about a man giving his romantic partner grievances in the form of the apology she kept asking for.

Coast Mountain Breakdown co-authored by Bartel and Eidse, does a nice job of displaying the band’s instrumental abilities. Along with Paul Bartel, Angelo Eidse, Jeremy Freeman, and bassist Fred Beach, this track also features guest fiddler Isaac Callendar.

Go Out & Paint The Town closes with the Lonesome Town Painters’ take on the gospel favorite, Where The Soul Never Dies. While this track isn’t as strong as the others on the project, it’s still a nice rendition that brings the recording to a gentle end.

The Lonesome Town Painters are continuing to keep tradition alive while also bringing their own original ideas to the forefront. As the group states in the project’s liner notes, Go Out & Paint The Town was recorded during a series of challenging times for the band and became “a lifeline,” as they said themselves. That lifeline has resulted in the Lonesome Town Painters’ best work to date.