Glory Ride video from The King James Boys

Pinecastle Records has produced a music video for their latest single with The King James Boys, the second from their upcoming album for these bluegrass gospel stalwarts.

This one is called Glory Ride, which bandleader and guitarist Randy Spencer says is an enjoyable song for the band to perform.

“We love the song and the music for Glory Ride, written by our friend Rickey Graves. It’s a fun, upbeat song about living our life down here on Earth, learning about Heaven, how to get to Heaven, and about the trip getting there. The Gospel of Jesus Christ is plainly given in the song, and if you accept Him, you can take that Glory Ride.”

Glory Ride is sung by Randy’s son, bass player Cole Spencer, with Randy on guitar, Will Hart on mandolin, and Curtis Lewis on banjo. It’s a really straightforward gospel number that seeks to capture the salvation story in several verses and a chorus.

Have a look/listen…

Glory Ride is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.