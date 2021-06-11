Glory in the Meeting House from Maddie Denton

Maddie Denton is rapidly becoming the favorite fiddler of young Nashville. A Tennessee native, she is the 2016 Grand Master Fiddle Champion, and is among the most visible players in town. Currently performing with at least four bands – Dan Tyminski Band, East Nash Grass, Zach Top Band, and Theo & Brenna – she has just released her first solo project, with the help, of course, of all her friends in the young Nashville bluegrass community.

Playin’ In This Town is an apt title for her debut project, describing exactly what she does all around Music City. It features a mix of songs and instrumentals, showcasing Denton’s aggressive fiddle style and the vocal prowess of several of her friends.

To celebrate the CD release, Maddie has released a second single, an updated version of the old time favorite, Glory In The Meeting House. In her hands, supported by Cory Walker on banjo, producer Jake Stargel on guitar, Harry Clark on mandolin, and Geoff Saunders on bass, the tune takes on an entirely different character, becoming something of a newgrass anthem.

Denton says that the session was big fun for all involved.

“I had a blast recording Glory in the Meeting House with Harry, Jake, Cory, and Geoff. This track really showcased the musicianship of everyone in the band, and I am proud to release it as my second single.”

Have a listen…

Playin’ In This Town is available now on CD directly from Maddie’s web site. It will be offered on all the popular download and streaming sites later this fall.