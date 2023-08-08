Glendale Train from Ralph Stanley II

RBR Entertainment has released a second single from their upcoming album with Ralph Stanley II. Together they’ve chosen to cover the New Riders of the Purple Sage classic, Glendale Train.

Ralph said that he wasn’t familiar with this song, until the RBR label head brought it to his attention.

“Chris Myers suggested that it might be a good song to record. I had never really heard it before, but I’m glad he suggested it to me, because I think it suits me well.

It’s a great story song, and fun to perform. Everybody who has heard it seems to be liking it so far.”

II cut it in Nashville with an all-star band including Seth Taylor on guitar, Ron Stewart on banjo, James Seliga on mandolin, Tim Crouch on fiddle, and Greg Martin on bass. Swift also handled the harmony vocals with Billy Droze producing.

They turned in a strong track on this John Dawson number from 1973.

Have a listen…

Glendale Train is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and for download directly from RBR Entertainment. Radio programmers can get the track via AirPlay Direct.