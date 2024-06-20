Glasgow Mandolin Retreat launches in September

A Mainer and a Glaswegian are partnering to launch a new weekend mandolin workshop in Scotland.

Ethan Setiawan and Laura-Beth Salter will host the inaugural Glasgow Mandolin Retreat, September 6-8 in Glasgow, Scotland’s center for all sorts of folk and traditional music. Together with their third faculty member, Pepita Emmerichs, the Retreat is poised to offer mandolin instruction in a wide variety of styles. In addition to classes, there will be sessions for players of Scottish trad, bluegrass, jazz, old time, and whatever else strikes your fancy, plus a master class with Pepita who excels in all those mandolin playing variants.

Though absolute beginners are not encouraged to attend, workshops will be catered to intermediate, upper-intermediate, and advanced mandolinists.

The Retreat will begin with a welcome reception and session on Friday evening, followed by full days of workshops and sessions, with a concert to conclude on Sunday evening. All is included in the registration fee, and only 40 students will be accepted to ensure that all can receive individual attention as needed.

Events will take place at Glasgow’s National Piping Center, located in the heart of the city where accommodations, food, and beverages are readily available.

Further details can be found at the Glasgow Mandolin Retreat web site, including additional information about the faculty members and registration particulars.