Give It Up from Laney Lou & The Bird Dogs

From Bozeman, MT comes Laney Lou & The Bird Dogs, a bluegrass/Americana group specializing in original music and high energy performances. This past seven years they have been taking their sound to folks all across the Great Plains and the Pacific Northwest.

Their sixth album, Coyote, was just released last week, and we have one of the songs to share with our readers.

Laney Lou is actually Lena Schiffer, who sings and plays guitar, and her Bird Dogs are Josh Moore on guitar, Brian Kassay on fiddle, Matt Demarais on banjo, and Ethan Demarais on bass. All save Ethan join in vocals with the band.

Lena says that they all find Coyote to be their finest work to date, especially as it relates to what they deliver on stage.

“The making of this album felt fluid, start to finish. From writing the songs to the recording and mixing process, our team had a cohesive goal in mind and a passion for this project as a unified whole. This album represents our band in our truest form yet. It’s honest to who we are as people and musicians, and has the energy that we bring to our live shows.”

Here’s a listen to Give It Up, a single they released last month.

Coyote is available now from popular download and streaming services online.

Laney Lou & The Bird Dogs stay on the road, playing roughly 150 dates each year. You can find their tour schedule online.