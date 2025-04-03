Gibson re-introduces J-45 model in new finish

Since being sold in 2018 during bankruptcy proceedings to Kohlberg Kravis Roberts, the iconic Gibson musical instrument company has been going through the many models of guitars they introduced to the market, and making refinements, or as they like to say, refreshing, these classics.

Unsurprising, given their relative sales volumes, they focused first on the electric guitar lines, but this year their attention has been turned toward the acoustics. This month they have announced refreshed versions of both the J-45 and SJ-200 guitars.

Built by hand in Gibson’s acoustic facility in Bozeman, MT, both models are available in a variety of colors and finishes. The J-45, which has been nicknamed “The Workhorse” since it was debuted in 1942, has been their best selling acoustic guitar ever. The SJ-400, the Super Jumbo, was first introduced in 1937 and is noted for its distinctive wide body.

While neither of these caught on especially in the bluegrass world, dominated as it is by the Martin dreadnaught body style and its many replicas, even aspiring guitar collectors often have one or both of these Gibsons in the bunch.

During the lean years prior to the sale of the company, Gibson acoustics had fallen into disfavor among a good many guitarists, but the new management team has made returning them to their former glory a major part of their refreshing effort.

Full details about the current J-45 and SJ-200 can be found online.